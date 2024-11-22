Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $169.64 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $169.64 million and approximately $121.42 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,108,899,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,108,715,017.55757 with 909,725,988.125401 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.32774158 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $139,087,974.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

