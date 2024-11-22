Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.70% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.78, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.