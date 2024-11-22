Primecap Management Co. CA Has $143.31 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $143,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 108,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 50,882 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 47,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 81,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,369,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

TMUS opened at $236.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.96 and a 1-year high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

