Primecap Management Co. CA Has $45.53 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.26% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $45,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

