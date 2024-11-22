Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (PEH.V) (CVE:PEH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (PEH.V) (CVE:PEH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (PEH.V) shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7,200 shares.

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (PEH.V) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,769.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (PEH.V)

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of offshore oil and gas properties in the People's Republic of China. The company has 100% contractor's interest in the petroleum contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation for Block 33/07 that covers an area of 4,397 square kilometers; and 49% interest in the producing LS36-1 gas field in Block 25/34 that covers an area of 84.7 square kilometers in the East China Sea.

