PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Reza Zadno Sells 26,420 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $2,445,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $19,032,854.85. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $26,249,951.00.

Shares of PRCT stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $93.60. 350,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,387. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRCT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

