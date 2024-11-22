Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Sells $32,899.70 in Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $32,899.70.
Propel Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PRL opened at $38.95 on Friday. Propel Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.
Propel Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
