Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Sells $32,899.70 in Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $32,899.70.

Propel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRL opened at $38.95 on Friday. Propel Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

Propel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

