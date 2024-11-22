Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Acquires $905,960.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 205,900 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $905,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,612,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,496,491.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $196.31 million during the quarter.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

