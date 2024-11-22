Prospera Private Wealth LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.
Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $285.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day moving average of $274.03. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,142,033.06. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
