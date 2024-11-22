Prospera Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO opened at $56.06 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.