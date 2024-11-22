Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Oracle by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,202,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,996,000 after acquiring an additional 519,479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after acquiring an additional 729,535 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $192.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $196.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

