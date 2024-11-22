Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $115,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 345,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in American Tower by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 957,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

AMT opened at $203.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

