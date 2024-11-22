Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $60,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 544,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.55 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.