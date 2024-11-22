Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 23,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 23,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 321.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

