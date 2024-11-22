Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

