Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $24.90 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $122.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $536.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

