Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $205.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,317,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

