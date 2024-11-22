Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 556,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,440. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

