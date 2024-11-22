Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ZVRA FY2024 Earnings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

