Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

