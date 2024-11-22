Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 402825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.