Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 9,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Rightmove Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.