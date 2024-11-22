Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$87,500.00. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

