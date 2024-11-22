RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,834.34 ($23.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,892 ($23.72). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,892 ($23.72), with a volume of 179,590 shares trading hands.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,169.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,837.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,846.90.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

