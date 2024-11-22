Robert A. Iger Sells 372,412 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,094,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,992. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

