Robert Quartermain Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,617,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,508.17. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Quartermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robert Quartermain bought 35,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00.

Shares of DC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 11,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.12. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 50.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,635,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

