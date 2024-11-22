Robinson (LON:RBN) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.45 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 106.45 ($1.34). 6,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

Robinson Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of £16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,366.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

