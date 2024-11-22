Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,251,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,173.62. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,935 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,719 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.40. This trade represents a 7.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 424,094 shares of company stock worth $1,137,016. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.