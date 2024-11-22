Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $2.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Lucid Group
In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 222,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 70,079 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.