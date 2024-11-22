Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 143,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,431. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $239.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.9% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.