RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. RTX has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

