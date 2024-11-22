Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

RHP stock opened at $113.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

