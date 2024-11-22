Saga (SAGA) One Day Volume Reaches $73.19 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Saga has a total market cap of $193.42 million and approximately $73.19 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98,382.60 or 0.99152136 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,322.97 or 0.98084222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,044,757,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,336,476 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,044,681,642 with 106,308,800 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.86082032 USD and is up 9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $90,219,668.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.