Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,067 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Saia worth $51,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 3.6 %

SAIA stock opened at $549.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Saia from $534.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.