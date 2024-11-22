Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.10 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.52). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.52), with a volume of 67,161 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.02. The company has a market cap of £196.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,231.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,086.96%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.