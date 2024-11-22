Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Scor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scor

Scor Trading Down 0.4 %

About Scor

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.