Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Scor
Scor Trading Down 0.4 %
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scor
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Santa Claus Rally: 4 Reasons Stocks Could End the Year Strong
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.