Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 542,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,808,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after purchasing an additional 380,828 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $224.93 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.28 and a 52-week high of $232.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

