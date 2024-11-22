Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,941 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of Berry Global Group worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

