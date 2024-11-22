Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 12,395 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.24% of Surgery Partners worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

