Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 13,598 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of Clearwater Analytics worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,459 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.4% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after buying an additional 1,262,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. The trade was a 44.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,852,086 shares of company stock valued at $44,971,367 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,173.17, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.