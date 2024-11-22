Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 13,598 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of Clearwater Analytics worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,459 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.4% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after buying an additional 1,262,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics
In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. The trade was a 44.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,852,086 shares of company stock valued at $44,971,367 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of CWAN opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,173.17, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.
Clearwater Analytics Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
