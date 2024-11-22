Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 9,092 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.22% of Alkami Technology worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,595.60. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 2,500,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055,049 shares in the company, valued at $489,564,337.50. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,212,491 shares of company stock valued at $119,085,041. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

