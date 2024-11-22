Sessa Capital IM L.P. Buys New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 352,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,000. Jacobs Solutions comprises 1.7% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.82 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.