Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shires Income Stock Up 1.3 %
LON SHRS opened at GBX 233.99 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.35. The company has a market capitalization of £96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5,775.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Shires Income has a 52 week low of GBX 207.95 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 253 ($3.19).
About Shires Income
