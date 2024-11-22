Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1016597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
Silverback Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $504.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.60.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
