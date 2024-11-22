SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.3 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SRU.UN opened at C$25.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.27. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$21.50 and a one year high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.