Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $190.65 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $988.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

