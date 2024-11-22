Smithfield Trust Co Has $86,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 673,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 224,043 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 241.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 46.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 112,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,519,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.