Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) fell 18.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 804,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the average session volume of 116,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.