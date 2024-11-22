Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 851,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,298,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,705,974.03. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. CWM LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

