SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.